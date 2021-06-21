Paddle Keuka 5K race is back

Courtesy of Finger Lakes Museum

BRANCHPORT — With great excitement, the Finger Lakes Museum welcomes back in-person programs for the 2021 season. Among a wide variety of programs on the calendar, the Paddle Keuka 5K, held annually on the first Saturday of August, is one of the highlights of the year, with faces from across the region participating in this kayak/canoe/SUP race on shining Keuka Lake.

This year’s Aug. 7 race marks an exciting comeback to in-person racing, as last year’s race was held virtually due to the COVID pandemic. Participants who register by June 30 will receive a commemorative t-shirt to add to their collection. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be secured by contacting the Museum.

In addition to the Paddle Keuka 5K, many familiar paddling events (including the Museum’s popular guided sunset paddles, kayaking lessons and community paddles) are on the event calendar once again this year, as well as some new additions to the line-up.

“Yoga, Cider, Namaste” is a new series to be held Tuesdays in July at the Creekside Center barn on the shore of Sugar Creek. This 90-minute weekly event includes an hour of yoga followed by refreshing Star Cider beverages and light snacks. Individual event tickets are available as are discounted tickets for the entire series.

Also in July, Tom Nickels of RiverWind Kayak will lead the American Canoe Association (ACA) Kayak Training Course. Returning for the third year to the FLM campus, this course takes kayaking to the next level for those wishing to instruct others in the fun sport.

With all events, the latest safety and sanitation procedures will be strictly followed, so participants can feel comfortable in their visit to the Museum. A full list of programs, as well as Museum information, is available at the Finger Lakes Museum website, www.FingerLakesMuseum.org.