June a hot month for political visits

PENN YAN — June has been a hot month for political visits in Yates County.

On June 4, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited Penn Yan to meet with the local Democratic Committee at Amity Coffee Co., and to tour the progress of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects with Mayor Leigh MacKerchar, Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock, and Finger Lakes Economic Development Center CEO Steve Griffin.

Then on June 16, Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, visited to have dinner with the local Republican Committee at the Keuka Restaurant and get some ice cream for dessert at Mac's Dairy Bar. The 35-year-old Giuliani announced his intention to run for governor of New York in 2022. Never having held elected office before, his candidacy is considered a long shot.