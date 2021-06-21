June a hot month for political visits

John Christensen
The Chronicle Express

PENN YAN — June has been a hot month for political visits in Yates County.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul met with local Democrats like Village Trustee Rich Stewart June 4 at Amity Coffee Co. in Penn Yan. She later toured some of the DRI projects in the village.

On June 4, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited Penn Yan to meet with the local Democratic Committee at Amity Coffee Co., and to tour the progress of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects with Mayor Leigh MacKerchar, Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock, and Finger Lakes Economic Development Center CEO Steve Griffin.

Andrew Giuliani (center) visited Yates County last week, meeting with local Republicans and enjoying some ice cream at Mac's Dairy Bar in Penn Yan. Giuliani announced his candidacy for governor last month.

Then on June 16, Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, visited to have dinner with the local Republican Committee at the Keuka Restaurant and get some ice cream for dessert at Mac's Dairy Bar. The 35-year-old Giuliani announced his intention to run for governor of New York in 2022. Never having held elected office before, his candidacy is considered a long shot.