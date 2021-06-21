Keuka Arts Festival scheduled for September

Keuka Arts Festival

PENN YAN — The organizers of the annual Keuka Arts Festival are delighted to announce that there will be a Keuka Arts Festival this year on Sept. 18 and 19.

The festival, held annually the last 12 years on the second weekend in June, was cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic. The volunteer organizers did not feel they had enough information about potential health and safety concerns to hold the Festival this June and so decided to move the date to September, rather than cancel it for a second year.

“Many of the local and regional artists who regularly participate in the Keuka Arts Festival were particularly hard-hit by last year’s push to stay home and cancellation of virtually all events,” says Festival committee co-chair Karen Morris. “These are artists and entertainers who count on the summer festival circuit for a large percentage of their yearly income and we didn’t want them to lose out on another year’s earnings.”

The Keuka Arts Festival, which is held along the historic Outlet Trail in Penn Yan, features an average of 100 artists, vendors and entertainers and attracts up to 10,000 visitors during the weekend. In addition to fine art booths, including work by painters, potters, sculptors, jewelers, woodworkers and fiber artists, the Festival includes gourmet foodstuffs created in and around the region, wine and beer tasting booths and a broad slate of free entertainment throughout both days.

“We’re particularly grateful to the Yates Endowment,” says Festival committee co-chair Cindy Kowalski. “They recognized supporting this great community event could put a strain on many of our local businesses still recovering from the pandemic and stepped forward to become our major sponsor this year with a grant from their covid recovery fund.”

The Keuka Arts Festival is organized by volunteers from the Arts Center of Yates County. Anyone interested in volunteering to help the weekend of the Festival (parking, selling t-shirts and posters, giving booth relief to vendors, helping with the set-up and tear down) should contact Kris at the Arts Center – artscenteryates@gmail.com or 315-536-8226. Artists and vendors interested in participating can find applications on the Festival website – www.keukaartsfestival.com .

Admission to the Festival is free, although donations are gratefully accepted. Vendors, volunteers and visitors will be expected to follow all local and state covid regulations in force at the time of the Festival

Morris says “We invite everyone to participate in this fun, safe, family-friendly celebration of creativity in our community.”

For more information contact the Arts Center of Yates County, 127 Main St, Penn Yan, NY 14527; by phone, 315-536-8226; by email, artscenteryates@gmail.com; or on the web at https://www.artscenteryatescounty.org/ .

If you go

What: Keuka Arts Festival

When: Sept. 18-19

Where: Outlet Trail, Penn Yan