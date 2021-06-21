NY grant program created to help small businesses recover from pandemic

Staff reports

The New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program was created to provide flexible grant assistance to currently viable small businesses, microbusinesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations who have experienced economic hardship due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is eligible?

Small businesses, micro-businesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural

organizations must be currently viable and have begun operation on or before March 1, 2019, and continue to be in operation as of the date of application (may be shuttered due to COVID restrictions).

Grant awards will be calculated based on a business’ annual gross receipts for 2019.

Visit nysmallbusinessrecovery.com.