POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

In May of 2020, Penn Yan Police had arrested DONALD L. VANETTEN JR., 43, of Penn Yan, for first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child. Vanetten was arrested following a police investigation into an allegation that he inappropriately touched two minor children. An update from the Yates County District Attorneys Office on the case showed that Vanetten pleaded guilty Jan. 12 on superior court information to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. On March 23, he was sentenced to 120 days in the Yates County Jail, 10 years of probation, a $1,000 sex offender victim fee, a $50 SORA fee, a $50 DNA fee, and a $325 surcharge. On May 4, he was adjudicated a level two sex offender and designated a “sexually violent offender.”

LORI K. SCHELDORN, 46, of Penn Yan, was arrested June 10 by Steuben County sheriff’s investigators after she allegedly used another person’s EBT Card without authorization totaling $122. She was charged with petit larceny and misuse of food stamps, and was released on a appearance tickets for Bath Village Court later. The Steuben County Dept. of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit and the District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

CORY R. ROTH, 28, of Prattsburgh, was arrested Thursday, June 10 by Penn Yan Police after investigation of a motorcycle found June 5 near Cherry Street along the Outlet Trail. Police interviewed Roth, who claimed the motorcycle had broken down. Later, they were notified that Roth had an active warrant by the Watkins Glen Police Department. Penn Yan officers attempted to stop Roth later that evening and it is reported that he fled officers on foot. On June 8, Roth called the Penn Yan Police Department using the identity of the motorcycle’s owner in an attempt to deceive police to release the motorcycle. June 10, Roth came to PYPD to retrieve the motorcycle and while speaking to them, it was discovered he had impersonated the titled owner. A check of his license showed him to have six total suspensions. Roth was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating without insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motorcycle, and operating out of class. Roth was turned over to Watkins Glen Police Department on the prior warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation. Roth will answer the charges in Penn Yan Village Court later.

SHAWN D. LITTON, 27, of Honeoye Falls, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police with driving with a suspended license and registration.

JONI S. LOCEY, 42, of Dundee, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police with driving with a suspended license.

HANNAH J. WHITE, 28, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police with driving with a suspended registration.

NATHAN L. SMITH, 25, of Rochester was arrested early Saturday morning, June 12 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop when it was discovered his license was suspended on multiple dates for failing to answer a summons in Monroe County. Smith was issued tickets and later released.

MATTHEW C. RYDER, 25, of Outlet Road, Penn Yan, was arrested June 13 by Yates County sheriff’s deputies on a Superior Court warrant issued after an indictment by a Yates County grand jury, charging him with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Ryder allegedly subjected two juveniles under age 11 to sexual contact. He was held at the Yates County Jail. Upon arraignment, he was remanded to the Yates County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, $20,000 bond, or $30,000 partial bond.

Yates County deputies responded to the report of a property damage accident at 2:39 a.m. June 13 on Havens Corners Road in Benton. Upon arrival, deputies observed the vehicle leaving the scene and stopped SUSAN M. BROOKS, 56, of Brewster Street, Painted Post. Showing signs of intoxication, she was placed through a series of field sobriety tests, subsequently arrested, and taken to the Yates County Public Safety Building for a chemical test. Brooks was charged with Common Law DWI with prior convictions, DWI with a BAC over .18% with prior convictions, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and leaving the scene of an accident.

TINO M. RIVAS, 48, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop after an officer observed Rivas at a local gas station and knew Rivas did not have a valid license. When stopped, Rivas exited the vehicle and began to vomit on the side of the street. He was placed through a series of field sobriety tests, which he failed. A check of his license showed five revocations. Officers also located a methamphetamine pipe and a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Rivas was charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released on tickets to appear in village court later. Further charges are pending based on the results of a blood test and lab test of the suspected methamphetamine located in the vehicle.

A two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:39 p.m. June 16 on Route 14A in Benton. Yates County sheriff’s deputies, Benton and Bellona fire departments, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, and Medic 55 responded. Deputies report TIMOTHY CRAVER, 39, of Myrtle Ave., Penn Yan, was traveling north on Route 14A and attempted to make a left turn into a driveway. He failed to yield the right away to CHERIE GERYCH, 69, of Ashbourne Road, Rochester, who was driving south. The vehicles collided in the roadway, causing damage to both. Gerych was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital with complaints of neck and thigh pain. Craver was charged with driving left of pavement markings in a no passing zone. He will answer in Benton Town Court later.