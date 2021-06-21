Folk Art Guild announces public summer lecture series

Staff reports

MIDDLESEX — The Rochester Folk Art Guild will host a public Lecture on the Lawn (LOL) series this summer, starting in July.

As a not-for-profit educational organization, the Guild is interested in exploring individual environmental responsibilities and what good environmental citizenship requires in this lecture series. Topics range widely from local stewardship of the land, water, and pollinators to participation in citizen science data collection initiatives and understanding a Native American perspective.

Lectures on the Lawn are weather-dependent. Wooden benches and folding chairs are provided; your favorite lawn chair is welcome. All lectures, approximately one hour, will start at 2 p.m., followed by a short question and answer period. The Lecture on the Lawn series is free to the public, but a donation to a speaker honorarium is appreciated. Rochester Folk Art Guild is located at 1445 Upper Hill Road in Middlesex. For additional information, call 585-233-1536.

The series topics are as follows:

July 18 - The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation: “Natural Landscaping for Bees, Butterflies, and Beauty”

Kelly Gill is a senior pollinator conservationist for Xerces and a partner biologist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Among her topics are mitigating the effects of pesticide and herbicide use and other land management activities. More about Xerces: www.xerces.org.

July 25 - A moderated discussion with Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association

incoming president Lynn Klotz and Kris West, senior field representative from the Finger Lakes Land Trust. Topics will include threats to water quality, stewardship efforts and opportunities for Canandaigua Lake area residents, land preservation progress and conservation easements. Past CLWA President, and board member of both organizations, Wade Sarkis, will be the moderator. More about CLWA: www.canandaigualakeassoc.org. More about the Land Trust: www.fllt.org.

Aug. 15 - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation: “Sustainable Living and Reducing Wildlife Conflicts: Easy ways to bring sustainability to your daily life and how to reduce conflicts with wildlife”

Betsy Ukeritis, inter-regional environmental educator, is also the state coordinator for Project Learning Tree, an award-winning environmental education program designed for teachers, parents, and community leaders working with youth from preschool through grade 12. DEC: www.dec.ny.gov. Project Learning Tree: www.plt.org.

Sept. 26- Ganondagan State Historic Site

Site Manager G. Peter Jemison (Seneca) will present an overview of Ganondagan, in Victor (Ontario County), the only site in the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) dedicated to Native American history and culture, its local significance, and a view of the future. Ganondagan: https://ganondagan.org

If you go

What: Lecture on the Lawn Series

Who: Rochester Folk Art Guild, Middlesex

When: 2 p.m. Sundays, July 18, 25, Aug. 15, Sept. 26

Where: 1445 Upper Hill Road, Middlesex

Cost: Free, donations welcome