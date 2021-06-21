Writing workshop: 'Crafting Gratitude Despite it All'

DUNDEE — A lively weekend workshop — presented in three-sessions in the beautiful setting of Cobblestone Springs, 4306 Lakemont Himrod Road, Dundee — will focus on challenges of expressing joy and gratitude, especially in poetry, during periods of social and political upheaval.

Barbara Regenspan is a Professor of Educational Studies, Emerita, at Colgate University. Her teaching specialties were social justice-focused teacher education, “Challenges of Living in the Modern Era,” and existentialist philosophy. She retired in 2016 to have more time to lead public writing workshops, write poetry, and write opinion pieces in support of local social justice pursuits. She is the author of two autobiographical research studies about teaching literature to inspire joy and pro-democratic citizen activism, the most recent of which is “Haunting and the Educational Imagination” (2014, Sense Publishing). Her first volume of poetry will be published by Cayuga Lake Books in 2022. She earned her doctorate from the University of Rochester, Margaret Warner School of Education and an MSW from the University of Cincinnati.

The workshop will examine examples of poetry and prose that highlight personal and collective pain while conveying appreciation of being alive. Participants will use these examples to inspire their own writing, which participants will be invited to share with the group. Optional writing prompts will be available to pursue during free time. Participants can enjoy the beautiful grounds, walking trails, gazebos, front porch, and sitting rooms of the retreat center during the entire weekend.

Friday, July 9, 6:30 - 8 p.m. Before and after this evening session there will be a snack and beverages.

Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Continental breakfast will be provided for overnight guests. Salad and sandwich lunch for all attendees. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available. Dinner will be on your own; a list of local places to dine will be provided.

Sunday, July 11 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Continental breakfast will be provided for overnight guests. Salad and sandwich lunch for all attendees. Vegan and Gluten-free options will be available.

Program fee is $25 per session, with three workshop sessions over the course of the weekend. Overnight accommodations in the mansion are available for a discounted rate of $45 per night with program registration.

Please contact cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com to register.

Website Link: https://cobblestonesprings.org/2021/05/05/crafting-gratitude-writing-workshop-july-9-11/