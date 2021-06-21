Yates tourism grants available

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

The Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC) is seeking applications for funding, which is made possible through the collection of the Yates County Occupancy Tax.

Yates County established a 4% occupancy tax program for the purpose of promoting, developing, and protecting the area’s tourism industry. Through this grant program, it was deemed important to establish programs and opportunities to promote or support the development of activities that will increase occupancy in the lodging sector in Yates County.

The Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC) was established to act as an advisor to the Yates County Legislature. The TAC is made up of local tourism professionals and reviews the funding requests from tourism agencies and related groups for the upcoming County fiscal year. The TAC makes a final recommendation of funding to the Legislature.

Applications are due by Aug. 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. and are available by request, online. or at the Yates County Chamber of Commerce at 2375 Route 14A in Penn Yan.

Last year’s recipients of funding included the Yates County Chamber of Commerce (the county’s Tourism Promotion Agency), Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, Finger Lakes Wine Country, Keuka Lake Wine Trail, Finger Lakes Museum, and Garces Design.

For more information, or to request a copy of the application, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 315-536-3111 or by email at tourismadvisorycomm@yatesny.com.

Applications will also be available by visiting www.yatesny.com and www.yatescounty.org.