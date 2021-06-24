Hammondsport Library Summer Programs

The Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library

KEUKA LAKE – Sign-up is required for The Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales, and for all other summer programs at the Hammondsport Library. Number of participants varies from program to program and kits & materials must be prepared in advance. Programs are designed for specific age groups. Stop by the library for a program packet and sign up sheet. It is first come, first served. Some programs may have waiting lists.

The Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William Street, Hammondsport, NY, is open during their regular hours: Monday, 10-8, Tuesday 2-8, Wednesday 10-8, Thursday 2-8, Friday 10-5, and Saturday 10-2. Call the library at 607-569-2045 to sign up for programs.

• July 1: Little Bookworms on Wednesday, July 14 and 28, at 10:00 am This program, designed for newborn through four years old and their caretakers, includes stories and activities to help with sensory, motor & literary development. Sign up is required.

• Storytime and Craft Activities for ages 5-12 at the Library on Thursdays at 11 am on July 8, 15, 22, & 29. Sign up is required.

• Storytime and Craft Activities for ages 5-14 at the Boating Museum on Tuesdays at 1 pm on July 6, and 13, Game Day on July 20, and Boat Ride at Keuka Lake on July 27. Sign up at the Library is required for these activities.

• July 9: Shelter Pet Portrait Drawing Service Project on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 2 pm for all ages. Sign up is required.

• July 10: Summer Kick-Off: Carnival outside at the Library on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 11-1 for all ages. Sign up is required.

• July 12: Clay Bugs Craft Project on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 5-7 for ages 6-18. Sign up is required.

• July 16: Meet and Greet author Nancy Davy on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10 am for teens and adults. Please sign up.

• July 17: Tanglewood Nature Center presents Live Animals on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 am for all ages. Sign up is required.

• July 21: Book Page Folding Craft on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 6 pm for ages 14-Adult. Sign up is required.

• July 23: Owl Pellet Dissection on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 am for all ages. Sign up is required.

• July 24: Toy Terrarium on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2 pm for ages 5-14. Sign up is required.

• Facebook Live Take-Home Projects for ages 5-Adult. You don’t need to sign up if you only want to watch the video and use your own materials. You must sign up for the “KITS,” if you want the materials to do the activity. All Facebook Live presentations are at noon. Videos will be available to view at your later convenience. Animal Origami July 5; Seed Planting July 12; Sun Catcher July 19; Observation Journals July 26; Jellyfish Plushie July 30; Rock Painting Aug. 2.

• The Book Sale Rooms on the lower level of the library are open every Saturday from 10-2. There will be pop-up surprise specials for each week during July. Enter at the lower end of the building.

• The Hammondsport Book Club will meet at the library at 6:45 on Monday, July 12, 2021. Book discussion will be on The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett. Books are available for check out.

• A Destress Kit for all ages will be demonstrated on Facebook Live at noon on Thursday, July 8 and Thursday, July 22, by Director Sally Jacoby Murphy. Programs are recorded and may be viewed at anytime afterwards. The kit, with instructions and materials, will be available to pick up at the library after the presentation. It will be on a first come, first served basis, while they last. Just ask at the front desk. Follow the Fred & Harriett Memorial Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates.