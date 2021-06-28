Call for help at LVOY! Join Literacy Volunteers

Literacy Volunteers of Ontario Yates

PENN YAN — Are you someone who is looking for a fulfilling way to support your community? Are you a retired teacher looking to continue sharing your experience? Are you a stay-at-home Mom whose chicks have flown the coop and are looking for a way to fill the gap? Well, Literacy Volunteers of Ontario Yates is looking for you.

LVOY has provided one-on-one learning for adults since 1967, presenting adults with the ability to reach goals they have longed to achieve. LVOY offers classes in Basic Literacy, English Language Learning, and High School Equivalency.

"It is so rewarding to see the light in someone’s eyes when they understand something that has left them uncertain all their lives," says Cheryl Flynn, program coordinator for LVOY. "Working one-on-one can make all the difference — taking the time to show a learner that their inability to read doesn’t have to define them, and finding their roadblocks to help create pathways in achieving their goals." She adds, "The success of Literacy Volunteers of Ontario Yates depends on the involvement and generosity of the people in the communities we serve."

If you are able to dedicate a few hours of your time to help LVOY in their mission, please call:

-- Penn Yan Office: 315-536-6799; 117 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527

--Canandaigua Office: 585-396-1686; 208 S. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424