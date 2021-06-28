Don’t forget to read this summer!

NY State Senate offers online summer reading program for families

An online summer reading program is being promoted by the New York State Senate for young readers and families throughout New York State. State Senator Tom O’Mara recently announced that he is sponsoring the program.

“I’m glad for this opportunity to help join the effort by so many local public libraries and other groups and organizations to encourage summer reading,” said O’Mara. “The Senate’s online summer reading program offers another convenient opportunity for students and their parents to enjoy the benefits and the rewards of summer reading together. Our region is incredibly fortunate to have such an outstanding network of public libraries providing access to books and other reading activities, materials, and opportunities.”

To participate in the Senate’s online program, students and parents can visit O’Mara’s Senate website, www.omara.nysenate.gov, and click on the “Summer Reading Program” icon near the top of the home page. After completing the program, participants will receive formal recognition from O’Mara for their reading achievement.

Numerous studies have shown that children who engage in summer reading make greater academic gains than children who do not.

According to New York State Library officials, last year’s summer reading program featured the participation of nearly 2 million young people statewide. Program coordinators at the New York State Library hope that increased attention on the benefits of summer reading will result in expanded participation this year.

More information on the “Summer Reading at New York Libraries” program, as well as on the overall importance of summer reading, is available on www.summerreadingnys.org.

Visit the website of the Southern Tier Library System, www.stls.org, for links to member libraries in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties. Information on the Finger Lakes Library System, including Tompkins County, can be found online at www.flls.org.