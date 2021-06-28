YEA for young entrepreneurs!: Information sessions set for summer

Finger Lakes Community College

FLCC hosts information sessions on Young Entrepreneurs Academy this summer

HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College will host Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) online information sessions for students in grades 6-12, their families, and local business leaders through the summer.

YEA is a 20-week program that guides middle and high school students through launching and running their own businesses or social movements. Students do not have to enroll with a business idea or a social movement in mind; brainstorming is part of the program. The class ends with a final pitch to local business leaders who have pledged startup funds for the most promising proposals.

“This is a great opportunity for teens to challenge themselves to try something new in a very supportive environment. We encourage anyone who is curious to check out the information sessions. We also welcome local business leaders to see how they can connect with this program. We value their expertise as mentors and guest speakers,” said LaToya Collins, the YEA program manager at FLCC.

Classes begin mid-October and run on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with breaks during holidays and school vacations. Classes will be a mix of in-person and online learning.

The application deadline is Sept. 30 for the 2021-2022 academic year; applications are available at flcc.edu/yea. Students need to provide a school transcript, an essay and a letter of recommendation. The $20 application fee is waived for students applying to the YEA program at FLCC through the support of Locate Finger Lakes, a business development organization. The promotional code to waive the application fee is YEA20.

Tuition, including all program materials, field trips, a mentorship program, and the chance to compete for college scholarships, is $995 per student. Full scholarships are available through Locate Finger Lakes for those who complete the application process, including an interview, by Sept. 30.

During the summer information sessions, prospective students will learn about the structure, curriculum, and application process.

Local business leaders can find out how to get involved as a mentor, guest speaker, field trip host, or investor.

Sessions are scheduled as follows:

· Every Saturday in June from 9 to 10 a.m.

· Every Monday in July from noon to 1 p.m.

· Every Thursday in August from 6 to 7 p.m.

· By appointment at yea@flcc.edu

More information about the program is available at www.flcc.edu/yea. The Young Entrepreneurs Academy is a joint project with Cayuga Community College.