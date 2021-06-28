Sign up for July blood drives in Yates County

The American Red Cross

YATES COUNTY — The American Red Cross will hold four Yates County blood drives. Serious shortages of all blood types continue.

Appointments are encouraged and walk-in donors will be accommodated as efficiently as possible. Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, call RED-CROSS-BLOOD (800-733-2767), or download the Red Cross Donor App which will provide you a current donor card.

Save up to 15 minutes at the drive by completing on the day of the drive a Rapid Pass, which includes pre-donation reading and the health questionnaire. Go to RedCrossBlood.org/Rapid Pass or your Red Cross Donor App. Every two minutes someone needs blood.

• Wednesday, July 14 from 2 - 6:30 p.m., Benton Fire Dept., 932 Route 14A, Benton

• Thursday, July 15 from 1:30 - 6:30 p.m., Branchport Fire Dept., Route 54A, Branchport

• Tuesday, July 20 from 2 - 6:30 p.m., Rushville Methodist Church, 22 N. Main St., Rushville

• Wednesday, July 21 (time TBD), Himrod Fire Dept., 3530 Penn Yan-Himrod Road, Himrod