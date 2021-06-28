Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band to play Courthouse Concert

PENN YAN — The Yates Concert Series' third Wednesday night free Concert on the Courthouse Lawn is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 7 at the intersection of Court and Main streets in the Village of Penn Yan.

Featured artists are the Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band; a 16-piece jazz orchestra that specializes in the big band hits from the 1930s through the present. Travel down memory lane and expect to reminisce with sounds of Benny Goodman, Jimmy Dorsey, Glen Miller, Stan Kenton, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington. Continue your journey with modern-day jazz classics.

Penn Yan’s favorite musician, Jeff Stempien, is a primary trumpet player. Stempien taught in both the middle and high schools in Penn Yan, and has quite an accomplished résumé, including adjunct professorships at Hobart and William Smith and Keuka colleges, as well as past choir and instrumental director at the local Methodist Church. He continues to play in various other bands as well as judge at many competitions. He is credited for starting the Penn Yan Community Band, an area band of local performers who will be a featured group at a later date for the concert series. It’s no wonder this band’s Facebook Page boasts that the band lives up to its name – "All Stars."

This concert is free; however, those yellow buckets will be around for free-will offering donations. Bring your own lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled by 1 p.m. and announced on local radio stations. Unvaccinated persons need to wear masks and social distance, while vaccinated people do not have to follow those protocols.

Refreshment providers for this concert will be The Yates History Center.

Featured artist for the upcoming July 14 concert will be the Finger Lakes Chamber Orchestra.