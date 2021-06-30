Have you seen Michael Pryce?

The New York State Police are currently looking for Michael C. Pryce, 28, of Marion, who was reported missing Sunday, June 27. He was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m., on Buffalo Street in the town of Marion.

Troopers say Pryce had suffered a head injury prior to being reported missing, and has a large laceration on the back of his head. He is described as a white male, 6’2" tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black under armor sneakers, and a green hat.

Pryce may be driving a white 2013 Dodge Avenger with NY registration JJF-6299. Pryce has family in the Penn Yan area and may be in that vicinity.

Troopers are asking anyone who may know his location to call the State Police in Williamson at 315-589-8288.