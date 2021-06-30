Have you seen Michael Pryce?

John Christensen
The Chronicle Express
If you have seen Michael Pryce, please call State Troopers at 315-589-8288.

The New York State Police are currently looking for Michael C. Pryce, 28, of Marion, who was reported missing Sunday, June 27. He was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m., on Buffalo Street in the town of Marion. 

Troopers say Pryce had suffered a head injury prior to being reported missing, and has a large laceration on the back of his head. He is described as a white male, 6’2" tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black under armor sneakers, and a green hat.

Pryce may be driving a white 2013 Dodge Avenger with NY registration JJF-6299.  Pryce has family in the Penn Yan area and may be in that vicinity.

Michael Pryce's vehicle
Pryce may be driving a white 2013 Dodge Avenger (not the actual vehicle).

Troopers are asking anyone who may know his location to call the State Police in Williamson at 315-589-8288.