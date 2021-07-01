Music at the Gazebo presents 'Flint Creek' July 6

Staff reports

DRESDEN – Looking for something to do? Come listen to Flint Creek play Tuesday night July 6 from 6 - 8 p.m. in Dresden!

The Village of Dresden's "Music at the Gazebo" series welcomes Flint Creek. Modern country music covers with a rock edge have always been this band's mainstay, but expect to hear a few great classics in the live show, which are always energetic and interactive!

The free concert takes place at the Gazebo lawn on the corner of Main and Cornelia Streets. Water, soda, snacks, and ice cream will be available to purchase. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and arrive early to claim their six feet of space.

We wish to thank to all those that have come out.

Save the Dates:

• Aug. 3: Ken Campbell

• Aug. 17: 2 Young 2 B Old.

• Sept. 7: performer to be announced.

Since precautionary regulations change from day to day, please watch for further information.

Thank you to following sponsors for their generous donations:

Mr. Twistee's

Daggett 's Garage

Greenidge Generation