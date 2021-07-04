Donation helps Narcissa Prentiss House

Staff reports

PRATTSBURGH – Local farmers, Squires Farm, recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Narcissa Prentiss House which has used the funds to replace a dying furnace.

“We are exceedingly grateful to the Squires family for pursuing this grant. The Narcissa Prentiss House has no regular income and is dependent on donations to meet ongoing and special expenses so $2,500 is a huge benefit to us”, said Sandra Conley, President of the Committee to Preserve the Narcissa Prentiss House; a nonprofit museum with the mission of keeping alive the memory of Narcissa Prentiss Whitman, pioneer, missionary, and teacher.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring agriculture students and public schools across rural America. Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones we’re currently facing” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”

To learn more about how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.

The Narcissa Prentiss House is open to visitors the second and fourth Saturdays in June, July and August from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. Groups, organizations and individuals interested in setting up an appointment to tour should contact Sandra Conley at 607-566-8358 or Sandra Squires at 607-329-4737. If no answer, please leave a message. The house is also available for special events and teas for small groups.

The Committee to Preserve the house is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are deductible to the full extent of the law. Donations toward the preservation of the home are appreciated.