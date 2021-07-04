Empire Access fastest ISP in US

Yates County's Broadband Project partner named “Fastest Internet Provider in the United States for 2021” by PC Mag.

PRATTSBURGH – Empire Access, the local, family-owned, fiber optic communications company based in Prattsburgh, has been named the fastest Internet provider in the United States for 2021 by PC Mag, beating out national and regional Internet providers.

PC Mag's “Fastest ISPs 2021” award is presented to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the United States that offer the fastest Internet speeds to their customers. To compare ISPs, PC Mag uses a “Speed Index” score that measures download and upload speeds in megabits per second. They average the download and upload together to come up with the PCMag Speed Index (PSI) to compare service providers nationwide; higher scores represent faster Internet service.

For the entire United States, Empire Access led all ISPs with a score of 366.2, while its closest competition, Google Fiber, scored a distant 300.3.

“We’re honored to be ranked number one in the nation for the fastest Internet speed,” says Jim Baase, COO of Empire Access. “We take great pride in providing our customers with fast, reliable fiber optic Internet service.”

“Yates County congratulates Empire Access for being named the fastest internet provider in the United States,” says Yates County Treasurer/County Administrator Nonie Flynn. “When we chose Empire as our multi-year partner for our $14 million broadband project, we knew they would be able to not only offer high-speed, reliable fiber optic internet, but competitive pricing as well. After considering various candidates, Empire Access also came out on top with high customer satisfaction ratings. They couldn’t be more worthy of this significant honor and Yates County couldn’t be more proud to call them our partner.”

Empire Access is a fiber optic telecommunications service provider, offering high-speed Internet, digital television, phone and security services to homes and businesses – all enabled by Fiber Optic technology. These services have helped them expand rapidly to over 25 communities in the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Northern Pa. regions.

According to PC Mag, "Fiber Optic service is far more reliable and not prone to slow downs plagued by cable." Customers are provided with their own dedicated, non-blocking connection that is not affected by congestion and weather. Empire Access offers Internet download speeds up to 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) for highly demanding needs, "perfect for video streaming, gaming, and downloading large files."

In 2017 and 2018, Empire Access was awarded Best Internet Service Provider in the Southern Tier region by PC Mag, and Best Gaming Internet Service Provider in the Northeast in 2020.

Empire Access growth

After starting in 1896 with one telephone line in Prattsburgh, Empire Access has grown significantly as a family-owned, locally-based communications provider, offering a wide range of products and services – from basic phone service to customized phone solutions, scalable high-speed Fiber Optic Internet, basic to enhanced digital TV service and advanced security solutions. Responding to a variety of business and consumer needs, "Empire continues to expand into new areas while retaining a strong focus on local, personalized customer service."

Growing far beyond their Prattsburgh origins, Empire Access now offers Fiber Optic service in Arkport, Batavia, Bath, Big Flats, Binghamton, Burdett, Canandaigua, Canisteo, Corning, Dansville, Elmira, Elmira Heights, Endicott, Endwell, Geneseo, Geneva, Hammondsport, Hornell, Johnson City, LeRoy, Montour Falls, Mount Morris, Naples, North Hornell, Odessa, Owego, Prattsburgh, Penn Yan, Victor, Warsaw, Watkins Glen, and Waverly in N.Y. and in Sayre, Athens, South Waverly, and Troy, Pa.

Along with Fiber Optic-based Internet service, Empire also offers –

• Home and business phone service – including various plans with business options for toll-free numbers, phone systems, voice mail, etc.

• TV Service – delivering 100% digital picture quality, crystal clear HD channels, Restart TV, Whole Home DVR capabilities, plus additional features

• Security and home automation – such as 24/7 video monitoring and in-home or business-based automation, the ability to remotely manage security, lock and unlock doors, control appliances, adjust heating/cooling and more from a smartphone, tablet, or computer

• Advanced business services – enterprise Wi-Fi, business email, audio and video conferencing, dark fiber, and metro Ethernet.

For more information or to speak with an Empire Access Fiber Optic expert, call 1-800-338-3300 or visit www.empireaccess.com.