Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival to play in Courthouse Concert

Staff reports

PENN YAN – The Yates Concert Series. announces its fourth concert for its Wednesday night Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn Series. This concert is scheduled for July 14, begins at 6:30 pm, and is located in the Village of Penn Yan at the intersection of Court and Main Streets. This concert is free; however, donations will be accepted as freewill offerings.

Featured artists are the Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival (FLCMF). This group of musicians tours the Finger Lakes area during the summer and performs concerts as well as educational outreach in two high schools throughout the region. Their eclectic program, performed with electric violin, viola, keyboard, and bass will feature a bit of baroque and classical, ethnic folk and dance music, show tunes, and music from films, pop, and jazz. Clearly among the musical selections, there is something for everybody. Treat yourself and relax to an evening of exquisite, delightful music for your listening pleasure that you will come to appreciate and not soon forget.

Bring you own lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled by 1 pm and announced on local radio stations. Unvaccinated people must wear masks and socially distance, while fully vaccinated people do not have to follow those protocols.

Refreshment providers for this concert will be PYTCO or Penn Yan Theatre Company.

Featured artists for the upcoming July 21st concert will be the home-town favorites, the Penn Yan Community Chorus. Cheer on your friends and neighbors.