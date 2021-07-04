Sudden heavy storm in Penn Yan June 29

Yates County Fire Departments and Emergency Management, Yates County Sheriff's Office, Penn Yan Police, Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Municipal Utilities, and NYSEG were all out assisting people effected by a sudden storm in the early evening of Tuesday, June 29.

A line of heavy rains and high winds resulted in flooded streets in Penn Yan, as well as downed trees and power lines called in to 911 from numerous locations, many requiring redirection of traffic. Some power outages around the county lasted well into the night.

At 5:48 p.m. PYPD responded to an accident at the intersection of Clinton and Benham Streets where a vehicle hydroplaned through the stop sign on Benham and struck a vehicle traveling on Clinton. The Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and transported a passenger to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment, seemingly the only injury reported in the storm.

Some of the heaviest damage was seen among the older trees of Penn Yan's two largest cemeteries, Lakeview and St. Michael's. By Wednesday morning, Penn Yan park crews were busy clearing away limbs to make ready for removing the trunks. George Fisher's Tree Service was on the scene at St. Michael's Cemetery by noon, having responded to six calls already that morning.

Despite the number and size of trees that fell, cemetery staff say it looks like few memorials suffered any severe damage.