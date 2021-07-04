Three women charged in separate child endangerment cases

PENN YAN – Three women in have been charged with child endangerment by Penn Yan Police in recent weeks for allowing very young children to roam without supervision.

• Haley Labarr, 26, of Penn Yan, was charged following a report of a small child running alone on Maiden Lane. Police say two Penn Yan Academy students stopped the 3-year-old boy and attempted to locate his parents before calling 911. Labarr was unaware that her child had left their Main St. apartment and was running in the middle of the roadway.

• Brittany E. Clayson, 27, of Penn Yan, was charged following a report of a small child running alone on the Outlet Trail by the Lake Street Park. A citizen first reported seeing the child running across the footbridge behind Birkett Mills by himself, continuing on the Outlet Trail towards the Main Street bridge. The child was later found by PYPD unharmed at the Lake St. Park playground. Investigation revealed the child had left a residence on E. Elm St. without Clayson knowing.

• Jessica M. Thompson, 27, of Penn Yan, was charged by Penn Yan Police Friday morning after an investigation of a May 25 incident when PYPD was called to an apartment complex for a toddler wandering without clothing or supervision. Officers located and returned the child to their mother. The investigation revealed that the child had left the residence without the defendant’s knowledge and wandered in the parking lot and yard.

All three women have been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and were released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.