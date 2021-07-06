Near drowning victim in guarded condition

SENECA LAKE – On the July 4th holiday at approximately 4 p.m. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded along with Dresden Fire Dept., Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Medic 55, and Emergency Management to the report of a possible drowning in Seneca Lake.

Sheriff Ron Spike reports that MICHAEL SCOTT, 29, of Athens, Ga. (originally of Dundee), was swimming with friends off a boat anchored south of Dresden. While swimming underwater, Scott did not resurface. His friends dove in and searched, found him under the boat, brought him back onboard, and called 911.

By the time Dresden FD First Responders arrived, Scott had been brought to shore where emergency personal began treatment. He was taken by ambulance to a landing zone where he was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he remains in guarded condition, says Spike.

Yates County Marine Patrol towed the boat to the Severne Point launch site as the investigation of the incident is ongoing.