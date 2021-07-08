Farm Sanctuary reopening for tours

Farm Sanctuary

WATKINS GLEN – Farm Sanctuary, the country’s first farm animal sanctuary and advocacy organization, has reopened to the public for tours at both of our locations.

Nestled in the Finger Lakes Region of upstate New York, the rolling green pastures of Farm Sanctuary’s 275-acre New York shelter are home to more than 800 rescued cows, pigs, turkeys, and other farm animals — and each has a special story. Their stories of struggle and survival, against all odds, give the public insight into the realities farm animals face in the modern food system, but also introduce us to inspiring individuals through their heartwarming tales.

During your visit, you can take an hour-long tour of the Sanctuary with one of our tour guides and meet our rescued residents along the way.

WHEN: Guided tours offered now through October.

WHERE: Farm Sanctuary’s New York Shelter, 3136 Aikens Road, Watkins Glen

Visit https://www.farmsanctuary.org/the-sanctuaries/watkins-glen-ny to book your tour.

Founded in 1986, Farm Sanctuary fights the disastrous effects of animal agriculture on animals, the environment, social justice, and public health through rescue, education, and advocacy. The organization provides lifelong care for animals rescued from abuse at sanctuary locations in New York and California; fosters just and compassionate vegan living; and advocates legal and policy reforms. To learn more about Farm Sanctuary, visitwww.FarmSanctuary.org.