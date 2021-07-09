COLLEGE NOTES

Staff reports

GRADUATIONS

POTSDAM – Clarkson University’s 2021 graduates include:

• ELIZABETH MARIE NEWTON, of Penn Yan, received a bachelor of science in civil engineering.

• PHILIPPA ANN LEHMAN, of Hammondsport, received a advanced certificate in teaching of english to speakers of other languages.

READING, Pa. – BRITTANY A. GAVIGAN, of Penn Yan, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Child and Family Studies as a member of class of 2021 at Albright College.

ITHACA – Ithaca College congratulates all May 2021 graduates, including:

• ADRIANNA CLEARMAN, of Naples, with a BA in English (Teaching).

• JAMES HOPE, of Dundee, with a BM in Music Education.

• MARTIN JENKINS, of Dresden, with a BA in Philosophy-Religion.

CONWAY, S.C. – BRANDON SHERMAN, a Marketing major from Penn Yan, recently graduated from Coastal Carolina University.

PITTSFORD – JESSICA ROSSI, of Penn Yan, graduated from Nazareth College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology during the 94th Commencement ceremony on campus May 15.

HONORS LISTS

CANTON – LIAM T. SZABO, of Rushville, earned an academic award at SUNY Canton's 2021 Honors Convocation Celebration. Szabo is a Game Design and Development major and earned the highest GPA as a senior. Approximately 200 students were recognized at the ceremony, which was held virtually and is available online. "It's no exaggeration to say your achievements are more impressive because you are able to persevere while facing an enormous hardship," said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. "It would have been easy to quit when the going got tough, but you didn't. You kept moving forward. Your persistence has undoubtably proved that you are ready for anything life throws at you."

MANCHESTER, N.H. – SARA SCOTT, of Bellona, and PAMELA SHRIVER, of Branchport, were named to the Winter 2021 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University.

PITTSFORD – The Nazareth College Spring 2021 Dean's List includes:

• HAYLEY CRONIN, of Hammondsport, studying Sociology, Inclusive Education.

• PAUL GASTON, of Keuka Park, studying Music Composition.

• MEGAN GRIFFIN, of Penn Yan, studying Biomedical Sciences.

• BRADY LOGAN, of Penn Yan, studying Nursing.

• EMILY PADDOCK, of Middlesex, studying Occupational Science.

• ASHLEIGH PARSONS, of Stanley, studying Biomedical Sciences.

• ANNA VOGEL, of Hammondsport, studying Visual Communication Design.

MANSFIELD, Pa. – EMILY ECKEL, of Hammondsport, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Mansfield University.

TROY – CASEY MARTISCH, of Penn Yan, studying Mortuary Science, was named to the Spring 2021 President's List at Hudson Valley Community College.

BANGOR, Maine – CHRISTOPHER B. CHERMAK, of Penn Yan, studying Audio Engineering with a concentration in music production, has been named to Husson University's Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester.

CANTON – SUNY Canton’s Spring 2021 President's List includes:

• SHAWN TENNIES, of Dundee, Finance

• GARRET M. NOLAN, of Rock Stream, Graphic and Multimedia Design

• LIAM T. SZABO, Game Design and Development, Rushville

The SUNY Canton Dean's List includes:

• CHRISTOPHER MCCANN, of Middlesex, Management

• JAIMIE M. CHAPIN, of Rushville, Nursing

REBECCA LEHMAN, of Stanley, has been named to St. Lawrence University's Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester.

BUFFALO – Buffalo State College is pleased to recognize the following students who have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List:

• ADELAIDE FRYBURGER, of Dundee

• OLIVIA FRYBURGER, of Dundee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - BENJAMIN OSWALD, of Penn Yan, was named to The University of Alabama President's List for Spring Semester 2021.

KINGSTON, R.I. - The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that GRACE WORTH, of Penn Yan, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.

NEW PALTZ – SUNY New Paltz is proud to congratulate SARAH BOUDINOT, of Dundee, for being named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – PEYTON SCHUCK, of Penn Yan, was named to the Dean's List at Wilkes University for the spring 2021 semester.

MORRISVILLE – SUNY Morrisville Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester includes:

• BRENNAN DAILEY of Penn Yan

• JANET MARTENS of Penn Yan

CORTLAND – GRACIE HULLINGS, of Middlesex, earned President's List honors for the fall 2020 semester. Hullings is studying Exercise Science.

POTSDAM – DREW WERTMAN of Penn Yan, was recently named to the President's List at SUNY Potsdam. Wertman is majoring in Archaeological Studies.

SUNY Potsdam recently named JONATHAN LASEK, of Naples, to the Dean's List. Lasek is majoring in Music Education.

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – ABIGAIL RENEE HESELTON, of Penn Yan, has been recognized on the President's List at Norwich University for the Spring 2021 semester.

ITHACA – Ithaca College congratulates students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.

• ADRIANNA CLEARMAN of Naples

• ALEXA JOHNSON of Stanley

• EMILY LEHMAN of Stanley

CORTLAND – HANNAH KEECH, of Penn Yan, was named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) 2020-21 Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll. Athletes earn a spot on the list by recording at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average. The 2020-21 school year is the fifth for the honor roll and Cortland's 268 awards are its highest annual total thus far. The Red Dragons earned 253 honors in 2019-20, 210 in 2018-19, 174 in 2017-18, and 166 in 2016-17.

WILKES-BARRE, PA. – PEYTON SCHUCK, of Penn Yan, has been recognized among the “Colonel Elite” at Wilkes University. Schuck is a member of the baseball team. To be recognized as Colonel Elite, a student-athlete must have 60 credits with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, and must be in good moral character as determined by the athletic department.

COLLEGE ACCEPTANCE

POTSDAM – Some of the new students who will attend Clarkson University this fall as members of the Class of 2025 are:

• MAX BAKER, of Penn Yan, majoring in Civil Engineering

• ERIC FINGAR, of Penn Yan, majoring in Computer Science

• TYLER GRIFFIN, of Penn Yan, majoring in Engineering Studies

• WILL STEELE, of Penn Yan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.