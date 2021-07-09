Davenport-Hatch Foundation awards grant to S&S for CT scanner

Finger Lakes Health Foundation

PENN YAN – The Davenport-Hatch Foundation has awarded a grant of $50,000 to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation in support of the purchase and installation of a new Philips Incisive 128- Slice CT scanner system at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

Computed tomography (CT scan) ranks as one of the top five medical developments in the last 50 years. CT scans can help improve the accuracy and success of health care, reduce the need for exploratory surgeries, and reduce the risk of complications in surgery. The current CT system at the hospital – the only one in Yates County – is 16+ years old and repairs are a challenge, as replacement parts are difficult to obtain.

CT scanners have a wide variety of clinical uses for examination, detection, diagnosis and treatment planning for trauma, spinal problems and injury, cancer, pneumonia, COPD, chest and abdominal pain, vascular and kidney diseases, organ transplants and gastric bypass. Patients at Soldiers & Sailors hospital will have convenient access to the new CT system and will benefit from low dose radiation exposure, optimized image quality, fast results and improved overall experience.

“We are so grateful for this generous grant from the Davenport-Hatch Foundation to help us bring state-of-the-art CT equipment to Soldiers & Sailors," said Helen Kelley, director of development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. "This new equipment will have an immediate impact on our ability to continually improve the quality of health care, reduce health costs and offer better patient outcomes for all we serve.”

The Philips Incisive CT scanner system will be installed by year end 2021 in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department on the ground floor of Soldiers & Sailors hospital, just off the main lobby.

To support the project or for more information, contact Helen Kelley: 315-787-4050 or helen.kelley@flhealth.org or donate online at: https://www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation.