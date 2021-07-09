Dundee 'Show ‘n Go' car show July 28

Dundee Show 'n Go Committee

DUNDEE – If you’ve been missing your car pals, please join us in downtown Dundee! Our cars are tired of hanging out at home, too, so let’s think positive and get ready for our favorite home-town car show. The Dundee Show ‘n Go car show will be held Wednesday, July 28, at Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree at the four corners in Dundee. Parking and registration open at 5 p.m. No early arrivals, please.

Vehicles of all makes and models are welcome – if you love it, shine it up and show it off! Dash plaques to the first 50 registrants. Music to keep you moving, food by local not-for-profits to keep you happy. Motorcycles and other modes of transport are also welcome!

Please pre-register – it’s free – by emailing dundeecarshow@gmail.com or leave a message at 607-243-7845 with the following information:

- Owner’s name and town

- Vehicle Year, Make and Model

- Your contact information

Registration is by donation at the show.

Your registration donations at the Dundee Show ‘n Go have provided books to the Dundee Rocks and Reads program in past years. For 2021, organizers are hoping to support a scholarship to a Dundee Central School student pursuing a career in automotive repair/design/engineering. This is a great home-town project to get more young people interested in automotive endeavors – thank you!

Please wear a mask/observe social distancing if you are not vaccinated – it will be appreciated.

Keep your eyes open for more information, and please pre-register. See you on July 28!