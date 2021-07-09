Independence Day celebrations return!

John Christensen
The Chronicle Express
The Penn Yan American Legion color guard leading the July 4th parade in Branchport.
The folks at Seneca Drums in Himrod always have a lot of fun with their annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade on Plum Point

YATES COUNTY – After a more sombre Independence Day in 2020, the Fourth of July celebrations returned enthusiastically in 2021 for area communities.

In Branchport, Yates County's largest 4th of July parade was followed by the traditional chicken barbecue and then the fireworks display in the evening.

Meanwhile over on Seneca Lake, the folks at Seneca Drums in Himrod hosted their 18th annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade on Plum Point. The winners for 2021 were Grease, Under the Sea, and Tiki Bar.

Branchport Fire Dept. was first in a long line of local fire companies who turned out for the parade.
Spirits were high at Branchport July 4th!
Penn Yan Fire Dept.
PYTCo., the Penn Yan Theatre Co. is an annual part of the parade, encouraging audiences for their Summer Youth Theatre production of Shrek Jr.
Local Scout Troops are always generous candy tossers at Branchport's parade.
Dresden Fire Dept.'s 1921 Brockway is always cheered as a stalwart feature of many local parades.
While Branchport United Methodist Church missed hosting the "Red, White, and Blue 5K" this year, they were glad to be at the parade with The Living Well mission from Penn Yan.
Several golf carts at Seneca Drums joined together in a Wizard of Oz theme.
"Grease" was one of the winners.
Under The Sea was one of the winners.
Tiki Bar was one of the winners.
Vintage tractors make an appearance every year as valued symbols of Yates County's farm economy.
The Penn Yan Lions Club, led by Leo.
Vintage cars, boats, and tractors played their part in the parade.