Independence Day celebrations return!

YATES COUNTY – After a more sombre Independence Day in 2020, the Fourth of July celebrations returned enthusiastically in 2021 for area communities.

In Branchport, Yates County's largest 4th of July parade was followed by the traditional chicken barbecue and then the fireworks display in the evening.

Meanwhile over on Seneca Lake, the folks at Seneca Drums in Himrod hosted their 18th annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade on Plum Point. The winners for 2021 were Grease, Under the Sea, and Tiki Bar.