Mr. Mustard to play Dundee Summer Concert Series July 15

Dundee Library Board

The Dundee Summer Concert Series kicks off July 15 in Seneca Street Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

DUNDEE – The Board of the Dundee Library is proud to announce the first concert of the Dundee Summer Concert Series will feature Mr. Mustard, a Beatles tribute band that celebrates the music of the Fab Four’s history. Mr. Mustard, based out of Rochester, is four musicians, all influenced by "The Beatles" (the White Album), "Beatles 65," "Revolver," "Rubber Soul" and much more.

“We were affected by the effect of their powerful music, their love songs, and the whimsical songs had on multiple generations," say Mr. Mustard. "But this isn't all about being reflective, it's about having fun. It's about remembering where you were when you first heard 'She Loves You' or 'Hey Jude.' It's about dancing, sing-alongs, hand claps and an occasional kazoo along.”

Make plans for a great evening of musical entertainment July 15 at 6:30 in Seneca Street Park. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The Dundee Summer Concert Series continues with:

• July 22, Night at the Museum

• July 29, Roy Litteer and Friends

• Aug. 5, William Fryburger and Friends

* Aug. 1, Becky Townley

• Aug. 19, Seneca Dixie

Dundee Summer Concert Series is sponsored in part by Dundee Library, Dundee Rotary, Our Town Rocks and generous community members. Additionally, this project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered locally by Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants (FLCAG) at Auburn Public Theater.