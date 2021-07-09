Nik Lite to Perform At Keuka College for a Concert in the Park July 17

Keuka College

KEUKA PARK — Nik Lite, a satellite version of party band Nik and the Nice Guys, will perform at Keuka College’s Concert in the Park on Saturday, July 17. This marks the second time the band has played on the college campus — it headlined the same event in 2019.

Free and open to the public, the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on the Norton Chapel lawn. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be held inside the chapel. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets; light concessions will be available for purchase. In addition, Climbing Bines Brewery will sell beer during the concert.

In accordance with ongoing public health guidelines, those who have not completed their COVID-19 vaccination will be required to wear face masks.

Nik and the Nice Guys was formed in 1971 by a group of college hockey players at St. Lawrence University, and included founding member Mike Keenan, who later became a National Hockey League coach. The group disbanded upon graduation, but re-formed in the 1980s in Rochester, when Keenan accepted a coaching job with the Rochester Americans. The band performed at Keuka College’s Green & Gold Celebration Weekend in 2015 and 2016.

In addition to playing at Keuka College, Nik and the Nice Guys has performed at more than 80 Super Bowl parties, including Super Bowl XX, where the group played for the NFL and its corporate sponsors. They have also performed internationally, at events at both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games, as well as Canada’s Grey Cup Festival.