Community Chorus to perform at Courthouse Concert July 21

Yates Concert Series

PENN YAN — The Yates Concert Series Wednesday night free concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 21 on the Courthouse lawn at the intersection of Court and Main streets in Penn Yan. Featured artists will be The Penn Yan Community Chorus, led by Jenn Kraemer and accompanied by Lucinda Loomis.

The chorus will be singing music from three genres: popular music, music from the stage and screen, and folk songs. The concert will include "When I Fall in Love," "Ghost Riders" featuring Paul Zorovich, a medley from "My Fair Lady," "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" featuring Bruce Payne, "Ashokan Farewell," and ‘Will the Circle be Unbroken."

This concert is free; however, the well-known yellow buckets will be available for making a free-will donation. Bring your own lawn chair. Unvaccinated persons are asked to wear masks and socially distance, while vaccinated people do not need to follow those protocols. In the event that the concert is moved to the Baptist Church, only vaccinated persons may attend.

Refreshments will be provided this week by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

The July 28 concert will feature the group Paulsen and Baker with special guest Warren Paul.

The Penn Yan Community Chorus promotes music in Yates and neighboring counties, and wants everyone to know that all are welcome to join, and auditions are not required.