Yates County announces official Republican primary results

The Yates County Republican primary election was held June 22, 2021, and the County Board of Elections has returned the official results for candidates to run in the general election in November. Winners are represented in bold type.

COUNTY LEGISLATOR for 3rd Yates County Legislative District (Vote for four)

Ballots cast: 253

Leslie Church: 177 = 21.30%

Carlie Chilson: 175 = 21.06%

Mark Morris: 153 = 18.41%

Daniel Banach: 146 = 17.57%

Megan Wilkinson: 79 = 9.51%

Sean Ahearn: 92 = 11.07%

Write-in: 9 = 1.08%

Total: 831 = 100%

Invalid entry: (Write-In) 6

Jonathan Cook: (Write-In) 1

Patrick Flynn: (Write-In) 1

Robert Church: (Write-In) 1

STARKEY TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for one)

Ballots cast: 106

Carrie Wood: 75 = 70.75%

Stacey Seeley: 31 = 29.25%

Total: 106 = 100%

Write-In: 0