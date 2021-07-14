Yates County reports no new COVID-19 cases; New York cases surge 65.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 65.9% as 3,970 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,393 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 47.5% from the week before, with 136,187 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 2.92% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 43 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places did not report cases and deaths around the Fourth of July, which would shift those cases into the following week and make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Yates County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,180 cases and 26 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Richmond, Kings and New York counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 787 cases; Queens County, with 630 cases; and New York County, with 462. Weekly case counts rose in 35 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Kings, Queens and Bronx counties.

New York ranked 14th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 61.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 55.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New York reported administering another 242,376 vaccine doses, including 113,854 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 307,314 vaccine doses, including 148,127 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 22,233,988 total doses.

Across New York, cases fell in 20 counties, with the best declines in Jefferson, Onondaga and Livingston counties.

In New York, 34 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 37 people were were reported dead.

A total of 2,120,486 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 53,735 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,853,948 people have tested positive and 607,156 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.