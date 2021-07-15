Superintendent Houck leaving Dundee for BOCES post

DUNDEE – After eight years as Dundee Central School Superintendent, Kelly Houck has announced her resignation to take up the duties of Superintendent of the Greater Southern Tier BOCES.

GST BOCES Board of Education President Don Keddell said, “We are thrilled and excited to have Kelly Houck head our BOCES administrative team, serve as our regional representative to the state Department of Education and help to facilitate the work of our 21 component school districts. She comes with an exceptional background, the proactive student-centered philosophy that is at the center of our educational future and the strong support of all of our organizational and regional stakeholders.”

Calling her decision to leave Dundee "bittersweet," Houck will take up her new position this September following the recent retirement of James Frame, who was the former Superintendent of Odessa-Montour.

There are 37 BOCES in N.Y. to help the state's 700 school districts better serve their students through collaboration and cost containment, meeting their educational and financial goals by developing shared programs that serve children from all districts regardless of enrollment, income, or size of tax base. By this, BOCES helps to relieve some of the financial burdens increasingly placed on local taxpayers.

GST BOCES serves 21 school districts in the Southern Tier with approximately 30,000 students, providing them with a wide variety of services, from adult education to special education to food service management.

School districts served by Greater Southern Tier BOCES

Addison

Alfred-Almond

Arkport

Avoca

Bath

Bradford

Campbell-Savona

Canaseraga

Canisteo-Greenwood

Corning-Painted Post

Elmira City

Elmira Heights

Hammondsport

Hornell City

Horseheads

Jasper-Troupsburg

Prattsburgh

Spencer-Van Etten

Watkins Glen

Waverly