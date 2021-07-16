ALERT: BOIL WATER NOTICE FOR MILO

Staff reports

MILO – The "Boil Water Notice" below has been issued for Town of Milo residents attached to the municipal water supply after E. coli bacteria was found in Milo town water:

BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

This Boil Water Notice applies to Town of Milo Water District 1 &2. The areas affected are from the Village line to 614 East Lake Road, Bath Road, Airport Drive, Country Estates & Keuka View Drive Keuka Shores complex and White Tail Lane.

What Happened?

E. coli bacteria were found in the drinking water July 14. The New York State Department of Health considers any confirmed E. coli positive sample as a public health hazard and a violation of drinking water standards.

The presence of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Harmful microbes in these wastes, including E. coli, can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. These may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by harmful microbes in drinking water. Ifyou experience any ofthese symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.

What is being done?

Flushing and Retesting/Resampling

The Town of Milo Water Department is proceeding as dictated by the Department of Health.

It is likely that you will need to boil water for the next 3 days until the problem is fixed. You will be informed when tests show that you no longer need to boil your water.

For more information, please contact:

Doug Marchionda of the Town of Milo at 315-694-0829, or the Geneva District Office at 315-789-3030.

Please share this information with other people who drink this water, especially anyone who may not get this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).