Dundee 'Show ‘n Go Car Show' July 28

Staff reports

DUNDEE – Shiny paint, sparkling chrome – follow it to the car show! COVID-19 may have cancelled Penn Yan's "Cruisin' Night" earlier this year, but the Dundee "Show ‘n Go Car Show" will be held Wednesday, July 28 at Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree at the four corners in Dundee.

Parking and registration open at 5 p.m. No early arrivals, please. Vehicles of all vintages, makes and models are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 registrants. Car tunes, food by local not-for-profits, fund-raisers. Motorcycles and other modes of transport are also welcome.

Please pre-register owner’s name and town, vehicle year, make and model, via email to dundeecarshow@gmail.com, or by leaving a message at: 607-243-7845 . Please state a phone number – and speak clearly. Registration is by donation at the show.

Your registration donations at the Dundee Show ‘n Go have provided books to the "Dundee Rocks and Reads" program in past years. For 2021 organizers are hoping to support a scholarship to a Dundee Central School student pursuing a career in automotive repair/design/engineering.

"If you’ve been missing your car pals, please join us downtown! This is a great home-town project to get more young people interested in automotive endeavors," says Show N Go organizer Terri Sauter, "Thank you!"

Please wear a mask and observe social distancing if you are not vaccinated – it will be appreciated.