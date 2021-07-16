Get your 'Hike & Bike Guide' for Yates County

PENN YAN – "Recreation, relaxation, tasting and touring – it's all here!" begins the newly released Finger Lakes Countrysides Hike & Bike Guide.

The Hike & Bike Guide contains information on "the 10 best hike, walk, and bike trails that Yates County has to offer," with maps, photos, and tips to make your treks safer and more enjoyable.

The free guide was produced as a cooperative effort of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County and the Yates County Chamber of Commerce to promote the experience of residents and visitors here in "The Heart of the Finger Lakes."

Finger Lakes Countrysides Hike & Bike Guide is available for free at:

• The Chronicle-Express, 138 Main St., Penn Yan.

• The Visitors Center of the Chamber of Commerce, 2375 Route14A, Penn Yan

• CCE of Yates County in the County Office Building, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan