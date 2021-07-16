Kayak with the Sergeant and the Sheriff July 28

Steuben County Sheriff's Office

KEUKA LAKE — The Hammondsport Village Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office “Kayak with the Sergeant and the Sheriff” will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard will be joining Sergeant Dininny at Champlin Beach on Keuka Lake to demonstrate safe kayaking for members of the Hammondsport Summer Recreation Program and for any community members who wish to receive safety information or just interact with your partners in law enforcement on beautiful Keuka Lake. Keuka Watersports is generously supplying kayaks for the children’s use, and is supporting this event.

For more information, visit www.hammondsport.us or the Facebook pages the Village of Hammondsport Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff. You can also email Sergeant Dininny at pd@hammondsport.us or Sheriff Allard at jallard@steubencountyny.gov

"We look forward to connecting with you!" says Sheriff Allard.