Keuka Lake Music Festival to perform at FLBM July 25

Finger Lakes Boating Museum

HAMMONDSPORT – The Finger Lakes Boating Museum welcomes back The Keuka Lake Music Festival (KLMF) to its stage. Founded by Penn Yan native Dylan Kennedy, the KLMF is a group made up of top musicians, with members rotating in and out based on the performance. Because of this, each experience listening to KLMF is unique.

Keuka Lake Music Festival will be performing at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum live at 4 p.m. July 25. Tickets are $30/person and can be purchased online at www.flbm.org/events, over the phone at 607-569-2222, or by emailing info@flbm.org. Please RSVP in advance so they know how many people will be attending.

"We'd love to have a full house for this unique event!" say FLBM organizers. "Keep in mind, these concerts are benefit events for the museum. Your attendance not only allows you to see a spectacular performance, but support the museum as well. We hope to see you here!"