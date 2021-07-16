Purple Heart recipients sought

PENN YAN – The American Legion is looking for local military men and women who have earned a Purple Heart. Post #355 of the Johnson-Costello American Legion in Penn Yan will hold a celebration Aug. 7 to honor those brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines.

If you have a family member, or know of local service members who have been awarded a Purple Heart, please let the Legion know by calling 315-730-1244 or emailing amleg355ny@gmail.com with the person’s name and any information you may have in connection with the Purple Heart (years of service, battle fought, rank, photos, etc.)

Active duty, Veterans and deceased Purple Heart recipients are being honored. Details are still coming together for the Aug. 7 event, so watch for an announcement.