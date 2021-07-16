PYTCo. Youth let their ‘freak flag fly’ with 'Shrek The Musical Jr.'

PENN YAN – Nasty will be nice and Penn Yan will be "ogre-the-moon" when present their production of Shrek The Musical Jr. beginning July 29. The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle – learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.

PYTCo. Youth will present "Shrek The Musical Jr." July 29, 30 and 31 at 7 p.m. at Wellspring Fellowship at 465 North Main St., Penn Yan. There will also be a streaming option available. Tickets are $8 and may be purchased by visiting www.pytco.org/shows or in-person at the door. For more information, please call/email Dusty Baker at contact@pytco.org or 315-992-8509.

"Shrek The Musical Jr." follows an ogre named Shrek who has learned the hard way that “people hate the things they cannot understand.” For many years he has protected himself from the hurtful actions of those who are scared of him by living as a recluse in a cozy cesspit. One day, his peaceful swamp is disturbed by new tenants: fairytale misfits — including Pinocchio, the Ugly Duckling, the Wicked Witch, Peter Pan, the Three Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf — have been banished there by the villainous Lord Farquaad. In order to gain back his land, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue the feisty princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fierce dragon. Setting off with his faithful companion, Donkey, Shrek begins the journey of a lifetime filled with adventure, romance, and hilarity.

PYTCo.'s production will feature 30 area youth from Penn Yan and Dundee. It is directed by Dusty Baker, President of PYTCo., with music direction by PYMS Music Teacher, Jessica Rhodes. PYE teacher, Shari Hassos is the choreographer, with Riley Dallos as Assistant Choreographer. Grace Knapton is assistant director, and Makenna Hansen is stage manager.

“Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages each of us to examine our prejudices, review what we believe to be our limitations and work to better understand ourselves and others," says Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International (MTI). "The actors and crew in this production have embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests have learned more about themselves and each other while collaborating towards the common goal of presenting this musical.”

Shrek The Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

