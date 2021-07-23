College News

Staff reports

GRADUATIONS

Local residents graduate from RIT during 2020-2021 academic year

HENRIETTA – Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2020-2021 academic year. Due to New York state COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14-15 in smaller ceremonies by college and were live-streamed for graduates' family and friends.

Samuel George, of Rushville, received a BS in applied arts and sciences.

Sydney Gifford, of Penn Yan, received a BS in biomedical sciences.

Erica Jensen, of Penn Yan, received a BS in biomedical sciences.

Lauren DeHamer, of Rushville, received an MBA in business administration-executive.

Richard Riehm, of Middlesex, received an MS in computer science.

John Brautigam, of Naples, received a BS in computing and information technologies.

Katherine Vanamburg, of Branchport, received a BS in dietetics and nutrition.

Sarah Alexander, of Penn Yan, received a BFA in film and animation.

Aubrey Hill, of Hammondsport, received a BFA in fine arts studio.

Cori Mori, of Hammondsport, received a BS in game design and development.

Brendon Declerck, of Naples, received an ME in mechanical engineering.

Jakob Rossi, of Penn Yan, received a BS in software engineering.

SUNY Canton Celebrates Area Graduates

CANTON – Nearly 800 students have graduated from SUNY Canton as members of the class of 2021. The college captured a video of the 2021 Commencement Ceremony and also created a special virtual commencement video. A complete list of all graduates also runs on www.canton.edu. Local graduates include:

Dale R. Harris, of Dundee, earned a Bachelor of Technology in Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology.

Jaimie M. Chapin, of Rushville, earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.



HONORS LIST

RIT students named to Dean's List for spring semester

HENRIETTA – Rochester Institute of Technology announces its spring 2021 Dean's List! Undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credit hours of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete," NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Aubrey Hill, of Hammondsport, who is in the fine arts studio program.

Michaela Sheedy, of Naples, who is in the dietetics and nutrition program.

John Brautigam, of Naples, who is in the computing and information technologies program.

Cori Mori, of Hammondsport, who is in the game design and development program.

Jarett Alexander, of Penn Yan, who is in the computer engineering technology program.

Cameron Collins, of Penn Yan, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Daniel Jiang, of Penn Yan, who is in the computer engineering technology program.

Sarah Alexander, of Penn Yan, who is in the film and animation program.