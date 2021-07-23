Earn your required safe boater certificate

America's Boating Club

WATKINS GLEN – The Finger Lakes Chapter of America’s Boating Club will offer a boating safety course in August that includes on-the-water instruction on Seneca Lake.

The boating safety course, now required by New York State to operate a power boat, will be offered on Thursdays, Aug. 5 and 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the Watkins Glen Yacht Club on Boat Launch Road in Watkins Glen, and on Saturday, Aug., 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the water at the Village Marina at Seneca Harbor Park, Watkins Glen.

Successful completion of the course and exam will earn the state Boating Safety Certificate. Currently, New York law requires all motorboat operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1993, to have and carry a boating safety certificate. Additionally, personal watercraft, or jet ski, operators 14 years old and up must have and carry a boating safety certificate. No one under the age of 14 may operate a personal watercraft.

The $45 course fee includes a comprehensive course book. Register online at https://www.usps.org/cgi-bin-nat/eddept/800/getregformx.cgi?C-19766 or email seo@abc-flx.org. The number of students in the course is limited.

The Finger Lakes Chapter of America’s Boating Club, formerly known as the Seneca Sail and Power Squadron, is a non-profit organization based in Watkins Glen. Learn more about the organization and its commitment to boater safety and education at www.abc-flx.org or on Facebook at America’s Boating Club - Finger Lakes Chapter.