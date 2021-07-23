FLXcursion welcomes the wine world back to the Finger Lakes

N.Y. Wine & Grape Foundation

International Riesling Expo was held July 17 - 20 in Geneva

FINGER LAKES – FLXcursion was held July 17-20 at The Smith Opera House in Geneva. The three-day symposium brought in wine professionals from around the world to celebrate both a love of Riesling, and a return to normalcy after what has been a hard year for the hospitality industry.

The professional conference covered a range of topics pertinent to the industry. From serious conversations about inclusivity and climate change, to pointed questions about the relevancy of terroir, and even included discussions about the use of memes in wine education and marketing. Each seminar seemed to ask attendees to examine their previously held notions and consider something new as we collectively look towards the future of wine.

New this year, consumers were encouraged to participate with wine dinners held throughout the area, including a Wines of Germany pop-up located within Microclimate wine bar on Linden Street in Geneva, as well as seminars at the Smith Opera House on day one of the conference.

With an overwhelming sense of excitement and community among conference attendees, organizers, and volunteers, it's safe to say that everyone was glad to be gathering again.

FLXcursion was made possible through the collaboration of many Riesling producing countries and regions, including Wines of Austria, Wines of Germany, Washington State Wine Commission, the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, and a collaboration of Australian Wineries.