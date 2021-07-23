'Open Barn' July 31 benefits Shelter of Hope

Staff reports

BRANCHPORT – The DeGeorge family's barn, filled with antique cars and car memorabilia, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 as a benefit for the Humane Society of Yates County's Shelter of Hope. A suggested donation of $10 is requested; children under 12 are free.

The "Open Barn" will also feature hot dogs and ice cream from Seneca Farms. Host Joe DeGeorge will also be available to answer questions about his collection and about the Humane Society and their expansion project at the shelter on Rte. 14A in Benton.

The DeGeorge barn is located at 3062 Guyanoga Road, Branchport. Call Joe at 585-370-6543 with any questions.