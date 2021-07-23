Penn Yan Academy FFA holds annual banquet

Penn Yan Academy FFA

PENN YAN – Members and supporters of the Penn Yan Academy FFA Chapter celebrated the completion of another successful year at the Annual FFA Banquet June 10.

The event was held at Penn Yan Academy and included a special opening ceremony and presentation about the chapter’s history, along with presentation of awards to members and community members.

Chapter President Connor Moore and the other chapter officers conducted the meeting, and Triana Burgos-Farnan, Vice President of the New York State FFA, was the guest speaker. Members recognized their supporters throughout the year thanking them for helping the chapter in all of their endeavors. Jennifer Martens and Natalie Yonts also recited the FFA Creed.

Awards

Honored during the ceremony were:

Greenhand Degrees were presented to Alyssa Reynolds, Casey Marcellus, Ryan Dann, Storm Sutherland, Charlotte Poblete, Andy Kniffin, Alaina Smith, Mallory Wright, Amber Hand, Madison Lewis, Aidan Taylor and Tiffany Lasher. The Star Greenhand Award was awarded to Alaina Smith.

Chapter Degrees were presented to Mackenzie Sapp, Natalie Yonts, Jennifer Martens, Isabel Droney, Walter Young and Trenton Samatulski.

Empire Degree recipients were Lee Miller, Clark Simmons, Connor Moore and Mason Bishop. Connor Moore was also recognized as both the District 8 and New York State Star Farmer.

Several members received State Proficiency Awards which included Mason Bishop, 1st place gold in Landscape Management, Connor Moore, 1st place gold in Beef Production Entrepreneurship and Clark Simmons, 2nd place silver in Diversified Agricultural Production.

President Connor Moore presented two special awards to two members. Aidan Taylor was the recipient of the Effort Award, and Alyssa Reynolds received the Attitude Award for all of their work over the past year.

Charlotte Poblete was awarded the Shawn Murdock Memorial Award, which is a scholarship to attend the FFA Camp at Oswegatchie this summer.

Several members were recognized for their participation in State Career and Leadership Development Contests. They include:

The Maple Production team placed 5th and consisted of Connor Moore, James Eaves, Ryan Dann, and Storm Sutherland.

In the Vet Science contest, one of the most competitive contests in the state, the Penn Yan team placed 4th. Mallory Wright was 12th, Lee Miller was 13th, Alaina Smith was 16th and Isabel Droney was 24th.

The Forestry team placed 3rd with Mason Bishop 6th, Hunter VanHousen 9th, Mackenzie Sapp 12th and Sabastian Stahlman 17th.

In the Ag Mechanics contest the Penn Yan team placed 2nd overall: Ryan Dann was 5th, Andy Kniffin 7th, Trenton Samatulski 8th, and Connor Moore 12th.

The highlight was the Agricultural Communications team coming in 1st place. They will be moving on to the National Convention this fall! The team consisted of Alyssa Reynolds who was 2nd, Casey Marcellus who was 3rd, Natalie Yonts who was 6th and Alaina Smith who was 8th.

Students in the Intro to Ag class also sent in a sample of maple syrup to the N.Y. State Ag in the Classroom contest, and the syrup placed 2nd.

Natalie Yonts submitted a Secretary’s book that placed 1st, and Jen Martens submitted our scrapbook that also placed 1st.

Advisor Carlie Bossard presented seniors Connor Moore, Mason Bishop, Lee Miller, Clark Simmons, Wally Young, Isabel Droney, Hunter VanHousen, Casey Marcellus, and Tiffany Lasher with special FFA sashes and cords to wear during graduation. Connor Moore was also the recipient of the Dekalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award.

Bossard also recognized the chapter and its members as a whole for receiving for the second year in a row the 1st place, gold ranked National Chapter Award. The Penn Yan Chapter is the top in the state and the application will be moving on to be judged Nationally for either a 1-, 2- or 3-star chapter at the national level. Three-Star chapters are recognized on stage at the National FFA Convention in October.

The Friend of FFA Award was presented to Ken Brown, Ted Cox and Jim Folts for all their help with the annual FFA chicken BBQ.

An Honorary Degree was presented to PYA secretary April Sutherland for her continued support of agriculture programs and FFA.

OFFICERS

The 2021-2022 officers were also installed at the end of the ceremony. They include:

Natalie Yonts, President

Alaina Smith, Vice President

Ryan Dann, Secretary

Jennifer Martens and Cameron Bassage, Co-Treasurers

Alyssa Reynolds, Reporter

Storm Sutherland, Sentinel.