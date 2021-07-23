Penn Yan Community Band to play Courthouse Concert Aug. 4

Yates Concert Series

PENN YAN – The Yates Concert Series Wednesday night free concert is scheduled for 6:30, Aug. 4, on the Courthouse lawn at the intersection of Court and Main streets in Penn Yan. The Penn Yan Community Band led by Jeff Stempien will play a mix of marches, Dixie, Broadway and musical tunes, and jazz.

This is the 30th season of the Penn Yan Area Community Band which includes students, teachers, and community members from ages 10 to 92. The musicians come from Penn Yan, Stanley, Geneva, Rochester, Dundee, Keuka Park, Naples, Friendville, Rock Stream, Dresden, Himrod, Rushville, Branchport, Harrisburg, and several more. This concert is sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club.

This concert is free; however, the well-known yellow buckets will be available for making a free-will donation. Bring your own lawn chair. Unvaccinated persons are asked to wear masks and socially distance, while vaccinated people do not need to follow those protocols. In the case of inclement weather, the concert may be cancelled due to the size of the band. Check the Yates Concert Series Facebook page or listen to local radio for information.

Refreshments will be provided this week by the Penn Yan Rotary Club.

The final concert Aug. 11 will feature Mr. Mustard.