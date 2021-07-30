Boater safety course set at FLBM

Finger Lakes Boating Museum

HAMMONDSPORT – New York state requires all who operate a personal watercraft to complete a boater safety course and receive certification. You can receive this certification by attending The Finger Lakes Boating Museum's NYS Boater Safety Course at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the museum in Hammondsport, taught by FLBM Trustee and instructor Scott Johnson.

This is not just a course for beginning boaters. For more experienced boaters this will recap the importance of boater safety and make sure you're safe on the water.

• You must be aged 10 or over to take this course.

• This course runs through noon. Please bring your own bagged lunch.

• RSVP for this event by emailing info@flbm.org or by calling 607-569-2222.

• The fee is $30 for FLBM members, $35 for non-members, and $30 per additional family member.

• Finger Lakes Boating Museum is at 8231 Pleasant Valley Road, Hammondsport.