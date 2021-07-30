DCS residents asked to take survey for superintendent search

Dundee Central School Board of Education

The Dundee Central School District community is invited to participate in the

Superintendent Search Survey.

"An important step of a superintendent search process is collecting feedback from

different stakeholder groups," stated the DCS Board of Education. "We are asking that students, staff, parents and community members complete the Superintendent Search Survey. Please join us in providing your feedback to the Dundee Board of Education on the desired qualities of your next school superintendent. The Board of Education will use this information to choose the next Superintendent of Schools."

The Superintendent Search Survey can be accessed from July 26 to Aug. 12, at www.wflboces.org/dundee.

Any questions regarding the Superintendent Search Process should be directed to the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES District Superintendent, Dr. Vicky Ramos, Search Consultant at 315-332-7284.