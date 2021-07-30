Dundee 'Show ‘n Go' a success

DUNDEE – After many events earlier this year were cancelled due to Covid precautions, the Dundee Show ‘n Go Car Show, held July 28 at Family Dollar/Dollar Tree at the four corners in Dundee, was a rousing success.

More than 100 registrants and a far larger crowd of young and old vintage car lovers enjoyed car tunes, food by local not-for-profits, and community fund-raisers.

The registration donations at the Dundee Show ‘n Go have provided books to the Dundee Rocks and Reads program. For 2021, organizers also hope to support a scholarship to a Dundee Central School student pursuing a career in automotive repair, design, or engineering. This home-town project was created to get more young people interested in automotive endeavors.