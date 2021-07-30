Dundee 'Show ‘n Go' a success

John Christensen
The Chronicle Express
Dundee's Show N Go Car Show brought out over 100 cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all vintages July 28. Hundreds more people of all vintages enjoyed the show and the perfect weather for it.

DUNDEE – After many events earlier this year were cancelled due to Covid precautions, the Dundee Show ‘n Go Car Show, held July 28 at Family Dollar/Dollar Tree at the four corners in Dundee, was a rousing success.

More than 100 registrants and a far larger crowd of young and old vintage car lovers enjoyed car tunes, food by local not-for-profits, and community fund-raisers. 

The registration donations at the Dundee Show ‘n Go have provided books to the Dundee Rocks and Reads program. For 2021, organizers also hope to support a scholarship to a Dundee Central School student pursuing a career in automotive repair, design, or engineering. This home-town project was created to get more young people interested in automotive endeavors.

