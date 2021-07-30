Financial Planning with Cornell Cooperative Extension

Cornell Cooperative Extension

Two CCE workshops will address financial planning of particular interest to senior citizens Aug. 12 and 17. Both are available via Zoom.

Five Ways to Protect Your Assets from Long Term Care Expenses

Long-term care is expensive and it only gets more expensive each passing year. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County offers a free workshop, "Five Ways to Protect Your Assets from Long Term Care Expenses," to help sort through the options Thursday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Southeast Steuben County Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning.

The workshop will be led by Patrick J. Roth, Elder Law Attorney, CPA from Corning. In this presentation you will:

• Find out how expensive long term care is,

• Discover five ways you can protect assets from these costs (six if you are married,) and

• Learn about lock-back and penalty periods

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Call 607-664-2300 to register your space in person or register in advance for the Zoom meeting at:

https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0td-6orjkpHtwMEFxNg3vRzbOrZhvY2Wqb

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Five Ways to Avoid Probate Workshop

Probate can be a long a difficult process when a loved one passes away. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County again partners with Patrick Roth, Elder Law Attorney, CPA from Corning, to lead a workshop on Five Ways to Avoid Probate Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The session will offered online via Zoom. The class will help you:

• Discover what Probate is

• Learn what the Probate process entails

• Find out why you may want to avoid probate

• Learn the five different ways you can avoid Probate.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Visit http://putknowledgetowork.org/finance to register.